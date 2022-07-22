Rights group confirms Uzbekistan has detained more than 300 over unrest

Hundreds of people remain detained following unrest in Karakalpaktakstan this month, rights group says.

Authorities say 14 protesters and four law enforcement officers were killed in the violence.

It was the deadliest unrest in Uzbekistan since 2005. State of emergency lifted early on Thursday.

Hundreds of people remain detained in Uzbekistan following deadly unrest in the republic of Karakalpakstan this month over a proposal to deprive the region of its autonomous status, according to a rights group.

Authorities say 14 protesters and four law enforcement officers were killed in the violence, which they blame on unspecified “foreign forces.” It was the deadliest unrest in the Central Asian country, a former Soviet republic, since 2005.

The state of emergency in Karakalpakstan, which included a curfew and limited internet access, was lifted early on Thursday by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

According to the Open Dialogue Foundation (ODF), a European-based human rights organization, more than 300 of the 367 people detained during the unrest were still detained as of July 20.

Lyudmyla Kozlovska, an ODF researcher, also stated that dozens of people were still missing. The Uzbek Prosecutor General’s Office this week rejected an ODF list of missing people as inaccurate.

The authorities have not said how many people remained in detention.

Following the protests, Mirziyoyev directed that plans to revise Karakalpakstan’s legal status as part of a constitutional reform be shelved.

On Thursday, the President reiterated the government’s official stance on the unrest, telling a meeting of fellow Central Asian leaders that the unrest is a “confirmed the existence of destructive forces who are trying to derail our plans, sow chaos and instability in our region.”