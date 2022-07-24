Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore

A rights group has filed a criminal complaint calling for the detention of Sri Lanka’s former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

It says he violated the Geneva Conventions severely in 2009 while serving as defence minister.

The complaint was filed with Singapore’s attorney general.

COLOMBO: A rights organisation investigating alleged wrongdoing in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore’s attorney general calling for the detention of former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his part in the country’s protracted civil conflict.

According to a copy of the complaint obtained by Reuters, the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Rajapaksa violated the Geneva Conventions severely in 2009 while serving as the nation’s defence minister.

