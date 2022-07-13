MPs are voting in the first of a series of secret ballots to whittle field down to two.

Candidates will have to secure at least 30 votes to stay in race to become PM.

Penny Mordaunt becomes latest MP to hold an event to launch her leadership campaign.

To continue competing for the position of prime minister; each of the eight candidates who have made it to the ballot must receive at least 30 votes. It is the first of several secret ballots that will cast over the following several days; to narrow the field to the final two.

Voting will end at 15.30 BST, and the outcome is already in knowledge; to be announced around 17.00 BST.

Outside the chamber in Parliament where they cast their votes, MPs have organised a line.

It follows Penny Mordaunt, the minister of trade; who was only the most recent MP to host a campaign event.

She is on the ballot together with Kemi Badenoch, Suella Braverman, Jeremy Hunt, Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat; and Nadhim Zahawi since they have all received the necessary 20 nominations from Tory MPs to advance.

As the election neared, Ms. Mordaunt vowed to lower gasoline taxes; and enhance income tax exemption levels.

In laying out her case at a sweltering, crowded launch event; she also pledged to give MPs responsibility over “social capital pots” to spend on their local communities; and offered parents greater freedom about subsidised daycare.

She positioned herself as a team player and promised to appoint a “tighter” cabinet of ministers; with authority over all of Whitehall if elected.

She also pledged to restore to the ideas of “limited state, low tax, and personal responsibility”; claiming that the Conservative Party has “lost its sense of self.”

Sajid Javid, a former health secretary, and Rehman Chishti, a junior minister; have withdrawn from the contest due to a lack of support.

The 30 vote barrier, which was designed to swiftly restrict the field; may exclude a number of additional contenders.

