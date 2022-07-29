Robb Elementary School principal restored after Uvalde, Texas, shooting

Mandy Gutierrez had been on paid leave from her job at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Superintendent Hal Harrell reinstated her on Thursday; she can return to work immediately.

The principal of the Texas school where the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade occurred was restored on Thursday, three days after she was suspended with pay in response to legislative security concerns.

In a brief letter dated Thursday, Superintendent Hal Harrell reinstated Mandy Gutierrez as principal of Robb Elementary School.

On Monday, Mandy Gutierrez was put on paid leave from her job as principal of Robb Elementary School by the Uvalde school district.

In a letter to the committee members, Gutierrez questioned the main conclusion that the school had developed a “culture of complacency” that let a gunman kill 19 students and two teachers.

She also stated that the door lock to the fourth-grade classroom where the shooting occurred on May 24 was functional when a custodian examined it the night before.

Harrell put Gutierrez on paid administrative leave on Monday, pending a school security performance evaluation.

She will be permitted to return to work immediately, though, according to Harrell’s letter from Thursday, “and will continue to serve the district in an administrative capacity.”

Local, state, and federal law enforcement took more than an hour to enter the shooter’s classroom and kill him as parents outside the school begged authorities to do something and dispatchers accepted 911 calls from inside.

Families of the people who died have asked for answers after surveillance footage showed police officers in body armour hanging out in the hallway while the gunman was killing people.

