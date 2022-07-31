Russia invites UN, Red Cross to investigate deaths of prisoners

The Red Cross and United Nations have been invited by Russia.

The Red Cross and the United Nations have been invited by Russia to look into the deaths of several Ukrainian POWs.

Early on Friday morning, missiles struck a jail in the eastern Donetsk town of Olenivka, where the captives were being detained by rebels with support from Moscow.

The Russian defence ministry reported that the attack left 50 detainees dead and another 73 injured. It also said that it was acting “in the interest of conducting an objective investigation” into the incident.

According to the report, US-made high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) was utilized by Ukrainian military to target the prison.

All political, criminal, and moral responsibility, according to ministry spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, rests with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, “his criminal regime, and Washington who supports them.”

However, Ukraine said that Russian artillery was responsible for the assault and had used it to cover up the torture of prisoners.

According to Mr. Zelenskyy,”It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

“There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.”

According to Mr. Zelenskyy,"It was a deliberate Russian war crime, a deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"There should be a clear legal recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism."

The UN had earlier declared that, if all parties agreed, it would be willing to deploy experts to investigate the jail attack. In order to "determine the health and condition of all the people present on the site at the time of the attack". the International Committee of the Red Cross claimed it had asked for entry to the prison. Advertisement The statement said,"Our priority right now is making sure the wounded receive life-saving treatment and that the bodies of those who lost their lives are dealt with in a dignified manner."