Russia says 40 Ukrainian prisoners-of-war killed by Ukrainian shelling

The defence ministry of Russia says that the Ukrainian shelling of a prison in Donetsk, which is held by separatists, killed 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Officials said that 75 other people were hurt when a rocket hit the Olenivka prison camp.

The Ukrainian military said they didn’t do the attack and instead said that Russia shelled the prison.

It said that Moscow was trying to hide proof that torture had taken place at the site.

“The Russian occupants pursued their criminal goals, thus, to accuse Ukraine of committing ‘war crimes’, and to hide the torture of prisoners and shootings committed there by the orders of the occupation administration and the command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” the General Staff of Ukraine said.

“The Russian enemy continues his propaganda methods of waging information warfare in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling civilian infrastructure and the population, hiding his own insidious actions.”

Russian state TV shows video of a burning building that looks like it still has some people’s bodies in it. Analysis suggests that the building was hit with an explosive device instead of regular artillery.

Daniil Bezsonov, a spokesman for the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic, which is backed by Russia, said that the strike was a “direct hit on a barracks holding prisoners” and that the number of people killed could go up.

Russia’s defence ministry said that the attack was done with US-made Himars artillery, and it said that the attack was a “deliberately perpetrated” provocation by Ukraine.

Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the ministry, also said that eight prison staff had been hurt.

But Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, said that the Russian claims were “a classic, cynical and elaborate false flag operation” meant to hurt the reputation of Ukrainian authorities.

“This is a deliberate, cynical, calculated mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners, which requires strict investigation. We demand a reaction from the UN and international organizations,” he added.

After a long siege at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, some Ukrainian soldiers gave themselves up to Russian forces and were taken to Olenivka.

The Russians kept attacking the huge site for weeks, but the troops held out for weeks. They finally gave up in May after hiding in the plant’s maze of tunnels from artillery and air strikes.

