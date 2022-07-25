Russia says Odessa attacks hit Western weapons

Russian defence ministry retracts denial of responsibility for a missile attack on the Ukrainian port.

Russia says missiles destroyed Ukrainian military vessels and US-supplied armaments.

Russia stated its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port key to a record grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons after Ukraine’s allies protested the attack.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov embarked on a trip to several African nations on Sunday, and during his first stop in Egypt, he sought to reassure Cairo that food deliveries from Russia would continue.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Saturday’s attack on the Odessa port “Russian barbarism” and desperation after the warring sides reached a deal to release exports.

“Even the occupiers admit that we will win. We hear it in their conversations — all the time, in what they tell their loved ones when they contact them, “Sunday’s nightly speech, he said.

Turkey acted as a go-between, and the deal was made soon after Moscow told Turkey that the Russian people were not behind the two cruise missile attacks.

The Russian defence ministry retracted its denial on Sunday, stating that the strikes had damaged a Ukrainian military vessel and US-supplied armaments.

It stated, “High-precision, long-range missiles launched from the sea destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship and a stockpile of anti-ship missiles delivered by the United States to the Kyiv regime.”

“A Ukrainian army repair and upgrade plant has also been put out of order.”

The strikes have cast a shadow over the landmark pact to address a worldwide food crisis.

