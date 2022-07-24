Russia Ukraine Live Updates | Breaking News | 24 Jul

Russia Ukraine Live Updates 24 July 2022: Here you will find complete coverage of the current events surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the year 2022.
Russian troops launch heavy artillery fire on the Sumy Region, killing a civilian
A local farmer was killed as Russian troops began firing heavy artillery into Sumy Region. A farmer, age 71, was slain in his own backyard. The enemy specifically attacked the settlements in Sumy Region on the morning of July 23, 2022, using artillery, mortars, and grenade launchers. A local farmer was killed as Russian troops began firing heavy artillery into Sumy Region. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office posted the pertinent statement on Telegram. Police started a preliminary inquiry into the...
MFA Ukraine will assist Ukrainians who have left the violence while attempting to bring them all home.
Ukrainians should return home, "said the ambassador for Ukraine. But he added, "Bringing everyone home, especially the kids, is our ultimate goal. According to the president of the ministry for foreign affairs, there are still about 2 million Ukrainian children living abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist Ukrainians who had to leave the country due to the war Russia started in safeguarding their rights, but it sees the return of all of its citizens as its ultimate objective....
About 13,000 Starlink terminals are in Ukraine
In Ukraine, more than 13,000 Starlink terminals have been installed and are currently in use, ensuring continuous connectivity for vital infrastructure facilities. In a speech at the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said as much. In Ukraine, there are already more than 13,000 Starlink terminals. In Ukraine, more than 13,000 Starlink terminals have been installed and are currently in use, ensuring continuous connectivity for vital infrastructure facilities. In...
State Department confirms two American deaths in the Donbas region of Ukraine
the US Department of State announced that two Americans had died in the Donbas region of Ukraine. a State Department representative said that they are "in touch with the families and providing all required consular support," but they did not provide any other details. Out of respect for the families during this difficult time, the official stated that there was nothing more to be said. the US Department of State announced that two Americans had died in the Donbas region...
Orban calls for a new EU approach to Ukraine and claims sanctions have failed.
According to Viktor Orban, prime minister of Hungary, sanctions against Moscow have failed and the European Union needs a fresh approach to the conflict in Ukraine. Orban stated in a speech in Romania that "a new approach is needed, one that should focus on peace negotiations and creating a strong peace proposal...instead of winning the war. "After being reelected in April for a fourth time in a row, Orban reaffirmed that Hungary, a NATO member, will not participate in the...
