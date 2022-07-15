Russia Ukraine War: Catch up all live update on Russia-Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine War, which started in 2014, got a lot worse when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. More than 8.8 million Ukrainians had to leave their country because of the invasion. This was the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Russia says targets Ukrainian air force summit in Vinnytsia
Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday. Ukraine reported that 23 people, including children, perished in the attack. Russia asserts that it targeted Ukrainian military forces as well as Western arms dealers. MOSCOW: Russia stated on Friday that it had targeted a meeting of the Ukrainian air force command and Western arms dealers in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia and not civilians. Russia fired high-precision Kalibr sea-based missiles at the Ukrainian city, hundreds...
EU said its next sanctions package will target Russian gold
The EU will target Russian gold shipments in its upcoming sanctions package. EU will aim to "close exit routes" for individuals who evaded previous sanctions. The move is a response to the G7's ban on gold exports from Russia at the end of June. The EU will target Russian gold shipments in its upcoming sanction package and aim to "close exit routes" for individuals who evaded previous sanctions, an EU commissioner said on Friday. The EU has adopted six Russian...
Increased burials in Russian-held Ukraine: NGO
The non-profit Centre for Information Resilience looked at pictures of funerals in six areas of southern Ukraine. The authors saw 1,141 new graves between March 28 and May 12. Almost 1,700 between May 12 and June 29 were seen by CIR's researchers. KYIV, Ukraine: As per research issued on Friday, satellite and ground images reveal a substantial increase in burials in Russian-held areas of Ukraine. The non-profit Centre for Information Resilience looked at pictures of funerals in six areas of...
Russia is alarmed by Ukraine's new US rockets
Ukrainian military has waited months for long-range, accurate artillery and rockets. Satellite images and Western analysts prove successful targeting. Ukraine can now use Western technology to attack Russian command centers, logistics hubs, and ammo dumps far from the front lines. Ukraine can now use Western technology to attack Russia command centers, logistics hubs, and ammo dumps far from the front lines. The previous week, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson exploded. Satellite images and Western analysts prove successful targeting. The Ukrainian...
