Russia Ukraine War: Catch up all live update on Russia-Ukraine

The Russia-Ukraine War, which started in 2014, got a lot worse when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. More than 8.8 million Ukrainians had to leave their country because of the invasion. This was the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.
Russian strikes kill 20 as Zelensky urges 'special tribunal' for Moscow
Russian missiles strike Vinnytsia in central Ukraine killing at least 20. President Volodymyr Zelensky calls attack "an open act of terrorism". Negotiators from Kyiv and Moscow met in Istanbul this week. Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 20 people including three children, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called "an open act of terrorism". The midday attack on the city hundreds of kilometers from the frontlines and invading Russian troops came as EU officials convened in The...
Russian missile assault in Ukraine kills 12, hundreds injured
Three Russian missile struck the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday. Ukrainian President: "What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?". Ukraine's foreign minister accuses Russia of committing "another war crime"; Russia denies that its forces in Ukraine have committed war crimes. KYIV: Twelve people, including a young boy, were killed and others were injured when three Russian missile struck the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia on Thursday, as per police. The national police reported that an office building...
Ukrainian forces attack Russian forces in southern Ukraine
Attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of 13 "occupiers," Operational Command South says. The Russian news agency said that at least seven people were killed in the attack, according to the town's Russian-installed administration. KYIV: Ukrainian soldiers attacked two military checkpoints and a landing pad in a Russian-held region of southern Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian officials claimed. The current attack on Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region resulted in the deaths of thirteen "occupiers,"...
North Korea supports independence of Ukraine's separatist regions
North Korea has become the first country in the world to recognise the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. Ukraine has cut diplomatic and political ties with North Korea because of international sanctions imposed on the country for its nuclear weapons programme. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has criticised Pyongyang for its actions. North Korea is one of the few governments in the world to recognise the independence of two separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. It did this to...
Zelensky attributes Sri Lankan situation to Russia
Ukraine's President has accused Russia of creating a global food crisis and inflation. 20 million tonnes of grain meant for the world market are still stuck in Odesa, Ukraine. A blockade by the Russian Black Sea fleet has restricted exports and imports since the beginning of the war. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine blamed Russia's "special military operation" in his nation for Sri Lanka's economic problems on Wednesday. He accused Russia of creating a global food crisis and driving inflation....
