Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

At least 15 people killed and two dozen more feared trapped, local officials say.

Moscow says its forces struck Ukrainian army hangars storing US produced M777 howitzers near Kostyantynivka.

Local authorities said on Sunday that a five-story apartment building in Ukraine Donetsk area; was struck by Russian Uragan rockets, resulting in at least 15 deaths; and the risk of another 20 being trapped. While Moscow said its forces attacked Ukrainian army hangars housing US-produced M777 howitzers; a sort of artillery, near Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk area; Ukraine also reported confrontations with Russian forces on fronts; in the east and south.

The strike on the apartment complex happened on Saturday night; in the village of Chasiv Yar, according to Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. On Sunday afternoon, the local rescue agency reported 15 fatalities; adding that 24 more people could still be trapped beneath the rubble.

A local neighbour identified as Ludmila said, “We raced to the basement; there were three impacts, the first somewhere in the kitchen”; while rescuers took a body wrapped in a white sheet and cleaned the debris; with a crane and their hands.

“We fled toward the second entrance and went directly into the basement the second; I can’t even remember, there was lightning. Up until this morning, we stayed there all night.” Venera, a different survivor; claimed she had wished to preserve her two cubs.

She sobbed as she describes how she got a push into the restroom; amid turmoil and completely covered in blood. “Three stories had collapsed by the time; I got done using the restroom, and the room was full of debris.”

According to a Telegram post by Kyrylenko, rescue efforts continued as of 4 p.m; in Chasiv Yar after workers had removed approximately 99 tonnes of debris; from the scene of the fallen apartment building (1300 GMT).

In a message on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said; that the incident was “another terrorist act.”

Russia, which claims to be carrying out a “special military operation”; to demilitarise Ukraine, denies hitting people on purpose.

