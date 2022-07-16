Russians Visits twice Iran last month to examine weapons-capable drones

Russian delegation has visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in the last month to examine weapons-capable drones.

US believes Russia has turned to Iran to replenish its drone stockpiles, but unclear how sophisticated or effective they will be.

Russian delegation has visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in the last month to examine weapons-capable drones, According to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and satellite imagery obtained exclusively by Reputed Media Organization.

Iran began demonstrating the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones, also known as UAVs or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, to Russia in June at the Kashan Airfield south of Tehran, according to US officials. Both types of drones can carry precision-guided missiles.

“We have information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs,” Sullivan said in a statement.