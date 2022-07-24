Sakurajima volcano in Japan erupts, raising the level of alert

Anak Krakatoa’ Volcano erupts in Indonesia; Watch video
On Sunday, the Sakurajima volcano in Japan, which lies on the island of Kyushu, erupted; forcing the evacuation of the area.
Around 8:05 p.m. local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA); the volcano erupted (7:05 a.m. ET). A plume of smoke or ash may be seen rising from the volcano on security footage from the organisation.
The highest level of alert, Level 5, was declared by JMA, urging people to leave the area. Residents of Kagoshima Prefecture and Kagoshima City were cautioned by JMA.
There were no reports of injuries or damage right away.
According to Reuters, Japan’s nuclear authorities stated that no anomalies had; been found at the adjacent Sendai nuclear power plant.
In January of last year, it last erupted, sending kilometres of ash into the air.
