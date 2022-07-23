A sheriff’s deputy was shot after responding to a vehicle theft in Sampson County.

The deputy, Caitlin Emanuel, broke a bone in her leg from the scuffle but is expected to recover.

36-year-old Michael Walthall Jr. of Pennsylvania has been taken into custody.

After a sheriff’s officer in Sampson County was shot overnight; a guy has been taken into custody. Around two in the morning on Saturday, the officer was responding to a car theft on Hayne Stretch Road; west of Roseboro when he was shot, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy, Caitlin Emanuel, allegedly made a call for assistance immediately after speaking with the suspects; according to the agency. When a second deputy arrived, he found that Emanuel had been shot in the leg.

The suspect seized hold of Emanuel’s handgun after a scuffl; the sheriff informed the reporters, and Emanuel was then shot.

Emanuel is having surgery at WakeMed after being transported there. She was hurt during the altercation; but she is expected to heal despite breaking a bone in her leg.

On Sir Lane, one suspect, Pennsylvanian Michael Walthall Jr., age 36, was apprehended. Walthall is thought to have been residing with locals.

An earlier investigation into a potential second suspect was suspended.

Around 7 a.m., the scene was still pretty busy. The focus of the inquiry appeared to be a red SUV at the side of the road. Later, the sheriff verified that the SUV is the allegedly stolen car.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police; NC State Bureau of Investigation, Sampson County emergency services; and NC State Highway Patrol also responded.

At the intersection of Hayne Stretch Road and Butner Island Road, there were detectives waiting outside a restaurant.

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton of Sampson County pleaded with the public to remember Emanuel in their prayers. This is the first time a deputy has been shot in Thornton’s more than 20 years as sheriff; according to him. It had been around two years when Emanuel joined SCSO.

“We received a complaint about a stolen car, and of course she came and spotted the car; “explained Thornton. “Soon after, a person approached her to start interrogating; and doing everything else, and as he put a grip around her neck; her weapon went off.

