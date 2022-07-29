Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • San Francisco declares state of emergency as virus cases rise
San Francisco declares state of emergency as virus cases rise

San Francisco declares state of emergency as virus cases rise

Articles
Advertisement
San Francisco declares state of emergency as virus cases rise

San Francisco declares state of emergency as virus cases rise(credits:google)

Advertisement
  • As of July 27, 261 people had been diagnosed with monkeypox in San Francisco.
  • Health officials warn that the number is likely to rise. The local emergency will go into effect on August 1st.
  • Officials are mobilising city resources to plan and allocate resources to prevent the spread.
Advertisement

In response to the citywide spread of monkeypox cases, San Francisco has declared a state of emergency.

As of July 27, 261 people had been diagnosed with monkeypox, with health officials warning that the number is likely to rise.

London Breed, the city’s mayor, tweeted: “Monkeypox has been declared a Local Public Health Emergency in San Francisco.

“This declaration will go into effect on August 1st, allowing us to plan and allocate resources to prevent the spread.

“This virus affects everyone, but our LGBTQ community is seeing a significant increase in cases, and we need action, more vaccines.”

 

Advertisement

The declaration of an emergency includes measures such as:

• mobilising city resources • hastening emergency planning • streamlining city staffing • coordinating city agencies • raising awareness about how everyone can help stop the spread of monkeypox

Susan Philip, the San Francisco Health Officer, stated: “We want the freedom to use our resources in the most effective way to serve the public and protect health.

“We also want to reaffirm our commitment to the health of our LGBTQ communities in San Francisco, as we have always done as a city,” she added, referring to the population most affected by monkeypox thus far.

Ms Breed also offered support to members of the LGBTQ community who are “scared and frustrated,” assuring them that the local emergency “will allow us to continue to support our most vulnerable, while also better preparing for what’s to come.”

According to reports, San Francisco has received approximately 8,200 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which is designed to protect adults from monkeypox and smallpox.

Advertisement

Ms Breed, on the other hand, stated in a written statement: “A few weeks ago, the San Francisco Department of Public Health requested 35,000 vaccines to begin reaching those most vulnerable to the virus.

“We’ve only received about a third of that request in the last three weeks.

 

“That is far from sufficient, and the reality is that we will require far more than 35,000 vaccines to protect our LGBTQ community and slow the spread of this virus.

“We are aware that there is a nationwide vaccine shortage, but these vaccines must be distributed quickly to places like San Francisco that have a disproportionate share of cases.”

Also Read

At least 15 dead in ‘devastating’ Kentucky floods
At least 15 dead in ‘devastating’ Kentucky floods

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear has declared...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story