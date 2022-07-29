San Francisco declares state of emergency as virus cases rise

As of July 27, 261 people had been diagnosed with monkeypox in San Francisco.

Health officials warn that the number is likely to rise. The local emergency will go into effect on August 1st.

Officials are mobilising city resources to plan and allocate resources to prevent the spread.

London Breed, the city’s mayor, tweeted: “Monkeypox has been declared a Local Public Health Emergency in San Francisco.

“This declaration will go into effect on August 1st, allowing us to plan and allocate resources to prevent the spread.

“This virus affects everyone, but our LGBTQ community is seeing a significant increase in cases, and we need action, more vaccines.”

The declaration of an emergency includes measures such as:

• mobilising city resources • hastening emergency planning • streamlining city staffing • coordinating city agencies • raising awareness about how everyone can help stop the spread of monkeypox

Susan Philip, the San Francisco Health Officer, stated: “We want the freedom to use our resources in the most effective way to serve the public and protect health.

“We also want to reaffirm our commitment to the health of our LGBTQ communities in San Francisco, as we have always done as a city,” she added, referring to the population most affected by monkeypox thus far.

Ms Breed also offered support to members of the LGBTQ community who are “scared and frustrated,” assuring them that the local emergency “will allow us to continue to support our most vulnerable, while also better preparing for what’s to come.”

According to reports, San Francisco has received approximately 8,200 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, which is designed to protect adults from monkeypox and smallpox.

Ms Breed, on the other hand, stated in a written statement: “A few weeks ago, the San Francisco Department of Public Health requested 35,000 vaccines to begin reaching those most vulnerable to the virus.

“We’ve only received about a third of that request in the last three weeks.

“That is far from sufficient, and the reality is that we will require far more than 35,000 vaccines to protect our LGBTQ community and slow the spread of this virus.

“We are aware that there is a nationwide vaccine shortage, but these vaccines must be distributed quickly to places like San Francisco that have a disproportionate share of cases.”

