Saudi Arabia allows airspace to Israeli flights

Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all civilian carriers on Friday, including flights to and from Israel, in a step toward normalizing relations between the two countries as US Vice President Joe Biden tours the Middle East.

Biden praised the kingdom’s decision in a statement released hours before he was scheduled to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, saying it could “help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region.”

For months, the Biden administration has worked to formalize security and economic agreements between Saudi Arabia and Israel in order to lay the groundwork for a bilateral normalization agreement.