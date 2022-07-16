Saudi Arabia ties to the US and China are not mutually exclusive

Saudi Arabia will continue to strengthen ties with both the United States and China.

The remarks were made during President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Biden was on a mission to repair ties with Saudi Arabia, a long-standing strategic ally.

“We build bridges with people; we don’t see one as exclusive of the other,” Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Adel al-Jubeir

“We want to be able to deal with everybody and we want to be able to engage with everybody. This is what we have done,” said al-Jubeir, who was recently appointed as envoy for climate affairs.

“China is our largest trading partner. It’s a huge market for energy and a huge market in the future. And China is a big investor in Saudi Arabia — the United States is of course, our number one partner when it comes to security and political coordination, as well as investments and trade between the two countries.”

The discussion took place against the backdrop of Biden’s much-publicized — and widely panned — first trip to the Middle East since taking office. The president was on a mission to repair ties with Saudi Arabia, a long-standing strategic ally and a country he has long chastised for human rights violations.

Biden this week praised Washington’s long-held relationship with the kingdom and went to lengths to explain why it was vital for U.S. interests, despite painfully high gas prices for American consumers, a food and energy crisis triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, and a desire to bring the Saudis and Israel closer together.

These interests include regional stability and security, counterterrorism, a united front in dealing with Iran, a ceasefire in Yemen, and oil market stabilisation, the president wrote in a Washington Post op-ed last week. Saudi Arabia is also Washington’s largest buyer of weapons.

Another ongoing goal of the administration is to persuade Gulf countries, which rely on the United States for security and military equipment, to aid in the isolation of Russia and China.

Following years of inconsistency from Washington, beginning with the Obama administration’s declared desire to “pivot” away from the Middle East and toward Asia, governments in the region have strengthened ties with the two U.S. adversaries — particularly China, Saudi Arabia’s top trading partner and one of its top buyers of oil.

Many regional officials and analysts argue that these states can’t be blamed for hedging their bets, especially since China is such a lucrative trading partner and investor, and Saudi Arabia’s hard-won relationship with fellow crude exporter Russia gives it greater control over oil markets.

One such example is lethal drones, which the United States does not yet sell to Arab allies.

Despite being closely tied to Washington, hosting U.S. military bases, and requiring American training to use U.S.-interoperable weapons systems, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been buying lethal drones from China because they can’t get them from their American allies due to strict export controls.

In a Catch-22 situation, Washington is now withholding certain arms from the UAE due to concerns about its relationship with China.