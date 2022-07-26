Lt. Ridge Alkonis was forced to leave his wife and three children to report to Japanese prison.

He was involved in a car accident resulting from a medical emergency, an accident that left two people dead.

It was an accident; he did not fall asleep while driving.

Lt. Ridge Alkonis had to leave his wife and three kids on Sunday in order to go to a Japanese jail. The children of an American serviceman had to be told why; despite the fact that he done nothing wrong; he had to be separated from them for three years. Lt. Alkonis was injured in an automobile accident while serving his nation in Japan as a consequence of a medical emergency. Two persons died in the disaster. I truly mean it when I express my profound condolences; to their families, friends, and other loved ones. I can’t even begin to fathom their grief, perplexity, anguish, and rage; over this terrible catastrophe.

However, it’s crucial to remember that this was an accident. The case’s facts in no way, shape, or form imply otherwise. The Japanese court, however, is still adamant that Lt. Alkonis was somewhat at fault. They keep spreading the false claim that he dozed off behind the wheel. Simply said, this is untrue.

The mishap happened in broad daylight around 1:00 p.m. Lt. Alkonis was well-rested and didn’t have any excuse; for being worn out or sleepy. In fact, he was speaking to his daughter when he collapsed in the middle of a thought. Despite his daughter’s attempts to shout, holler; and kick his seat, he was still asleep. Alkonis was not awakened by his daughter’s cries or by impact. Anyone would be awakened by either, no matter how deeply they were asleep. He didn’t, though. Even after the crash, he was still unresponsive.

Witnesses claimed that Lt. Alkonis’s face had lost colour, which is typical of someone who has experienced a syncopal episode. He finally came to, but was too weak to unlock the door; of his automobile. It is dishonest of Judge Kumiko Maesawa to present such a dogmatic viewpoint; by claiming that he ought to have pulled over if he felt sleepy. It is in direct opposition to the facts and the observations of everyone who was there at the incident; including his relatives. Given that the Japanese government; did not even attempt to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragedy; the sentiments are all the more outrageous. Before the Japanese police subjected him to 26 days of imprisonment; and questioning before charging him, they even refused to provide him a medical examination.

After conducting an inquiry, the United States Navy came to the conclusion that Lt. Alkonis’ loss of consciousness; was caused by acute mountain sickness. The accident involved neither drinking nor drugs. Even when the Navy determined that he wasn’t at fault; Lt. Alkonis still made every effort to make things right. In accordance with the Japanese gomenasai custom; he has given the relatives of the victims more than $1,500,000. He has apologised deeply and sincerely. Despite all of the mitigating factors, despite the sincere sorrow; and despite doing every effort to set things right, he is still behind bars.

