Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Senegal votes under way for MPs amid economic unrest

Senegal votes under way for MPs amid economic unrest

Articles
Advertisement
Senegal votes under way for MPs amid economic unrest

Senegal votes under way for MPs amid economic unrest

Advertisement
  • Senegal’s parliamentary elections may well determine how long President Macky Sall remains in office.
  • Many opposition candidates, like Ousmane Sonko, were barred from running.
    • Advertisement
  • Protests erupted ahead of these legislative elections after the opposition coalition’s original list of candidates was dismissed.

Voting is underway in Senegal, where the opposition hopes that the present outpouring of rage over economic suffering will help it grab seats from the governing coalition, which currently controls more than three-quarters of parliament.

Protests erupted ahead of these legislative elections after the opposition coalition’s original list of candidates was dismissed on technical grounds.

Senegal’s parliamentary elections may well determine how long President Macky Sall remains in office.

He has not ruled out running for a third term in two years, which would be extremely problematic given the constitution’s two-term limit.

Advertisement

Opposition coalitions have banded together to try to destabilize Mr Sall.

His detractors have long accused him of preventing political competitors from opposing him.

Many opposition candidates, like Ousmane Sonko, were barred from running in these elections, adding to political tension and discontent among Senegalese who are also trying to cope with growing living costs.

Also Read

Senegalese Saint-Louis regatta a day of friendly feuds and fun
Senegalese Saint-Louis regatta a day of friendly feuds and fun

The Saint-Louis regatta is held annually in Senegal's Guet N'dar quarter. Fishermen...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story