Senegal votes under way for MPs amid economic unrest

Many opposition candidates, like Ousmane Sonko, were barred from running.

Voting is underway in Senegal, where the opposition hopes that the present outpouring of rage over economic suffering will help it grab seats from the governing coalition, which currently controls more than three-quarters of parliament.

Protests erupted ahead of these legislative elections after the opposition coalition’s original list of candidates was dismissed on technical grounds.

He has not ruled out running for a third term in two years, which would be extremely problematic given the constitution’s two-term limit.

Opposition coalitions have banded together to try to destabilize Mr Sall.

His detractors have long accused him of preventing political competitors from opposing him.

