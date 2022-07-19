Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
‘Shelter in place’ orders in Shorewood are withdrawn following a fire 

‘Shelter in place’ orders in Shorewood are withdrawn following a fire 

Articles
Advertisement
‘Shelter in place’ orders in Shorewood are withdrawn following a fire 

‘Shelter in place’ orders in Shorewood are withdrawn following a fire 

Advertisement
  • “Shelter in place” order lifted for residents in suburban Shorewood, Illinois.
  • Fire broke out at a large farm supply store around 5 a.m., fire officials said.
  • Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.
Advertisement

Following a fire that started at a sizable agricultural supplies business on Tuesday morning; the “shelter in place” order was removed for locals in the southwest suburban Shorewood.

According to Troy Incident Protection District authorities; many agencies responded to the fire in Shorewood’s 25000 block of West Black Road; at about 5 a.m.

Also Read

Texas lakeside houses burn in a wildfire in intense heat
Texas lakeside houses burn in a wildfire in intense heat

About 300 homes were evacuated around Possum Kingdom Lake in north Texas....

Fire authorities stated that they were keeping an eye out for harmful gases in the thick smoke; and recommended anybody within two miles of the business to take cover. It has been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Authorities said that the shelter order was withdrawn about 8:15 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries right away.

Advertisement

Also Read

Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C
Fire engulfs homes near London as temperatures hit record 40C

A heatwave that is engulfing Europe reached its peak on Tuesday in...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story