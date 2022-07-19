‘Shelter in place’ orders in Shorewood are withdrawn following a fire

“Shelter in place” order lifted for residents in suburban Shorewood, Illinois.

Fire broke out at a large farm supply store around 5 a.m., fire officials said.

Environmental Protection Agency has been notified.

Following a fire that started at a sizable agricultural supplies business on Tuesday morning; the “shelter in place” order was removed for locals in the southwest suburban Shorewood.

According to Troy Incident Protection District authorities; many agencies responded to the fire in Shorewood’s 25000 block of West Black Road; at about 5 a.m.

Fire authorities stated that they were keeping an eye out for harmful gases in the thick smoke; and recommended anybody within two miles of the business to take cover. It has been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Authorities said that the shelter order was withdrawn about 8:15 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries right away.

