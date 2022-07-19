‘Shelter in place’ orders in Shorewood are withdrawn following a fire 

Texas lakeside houses burn in a wildfire in intense heat
About 300 homes were evacuated around Possum Kingdom Lake in north Texas....
Following a fire that started at a sizable agricultural supplies business on Tuesday morning; the “shelter in place” order was removed for locals in the southwest suburban Shorewood.
According to Troy Incident Protection District authorities; many agencies responded to the fire in Shorewood’s 25000 block of West Black Road; at about 5 a.m.
Fire authorities stated that they were keeping an eye out for harmful gases in the thick smoke; and recommended anybody within two miles of the business to take cover. It has been reported to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Authorities said that the shelter order was withdrawn about 8:15 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries right away.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.