Shooting in Renton: One dead and five injured in Seattle suburb

Shooting in Renton: One dead and five injured

Multiple shots fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington.

Initial investigation indicates dispute outside of a large gathering that led to gunfire.

Police say “this is not an active shooter situation”.

Initial evidence, according to police, points to a quarrel outside of a huge gathering; that resulted in shooting, perhaps involving more than one suspect. After many bullets were fired in the Renton, Washington neighbourhood of Seattle one person was officially declared dead; five others were being treated for gunshot wounds, according to police.

According to a tweet from the Renton police department, officers responded to a complaint before 1 a.m; on Saturday and discovered a number of victims, five of whom required medical attention. One gunshot fatality has been verified by police.

“This is not an active shooter scenario,” the police declared.

According to the preliminary inquiry, there may have been more than one suspect involved in the argument; that led to the shooting outside of a huge gathering.

According to the government, a number of agencies are in requirement to help because of the enormous throng.

The inquiry is still underway.

