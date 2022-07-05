Advertisement
Shooting near Mojito Country Club leaves one person killed and two injured

Articles
  • The shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on July 4; in a parking lot near the Mojito County Club in Randolph.
  • Two adult males wounded and one killed, officials said.
  • Massachusetts State Police Detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office are joining the investigation.
According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey; two adult males injured; one murdered in a late-night shooting at the Mojito Country Club in Randolph.

One of the two injured people passed tragically; while receiving emergency care at a hospital in Boston. None of those involved have had their identities made public.

On July 4, about 8 p.m., a gunshot took place in a parking lot; close to the Mojito County Club on Maze Drive in Randolph; according to authorities.

According to Morrissey, Norfolk District Attorney’s office Massachusetts State Police Detectives have indicated; that they will be working with the Randolph Police on the inquiry.

There is no known threat to any neighbours; in the area of the incident, according to officials.

By calling 781-963-1212, anybody with information; regarding the incident can reach the Randolph Police Department.

