The shooting occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on July 4; in a parking lot near the Mojito County Club in Randolph.

Two adult males wounded and one killed, officials said.

Massachusetts State Police Detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s office are joining the investigation.

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey; two adult males injured; one murdered in a late-night shooting at the Mojito Country Club in Randolph.

One of the two injured people passed tragically; while receiving emergency care at a hospital in Boston. None of those involved have had their identities made public.

There is no known threat to any neighbours; in the area of the incident, according to officials.

By calling 781-963-1212, anybody with information; regarding the incident can reach the Randolph Police Department.

