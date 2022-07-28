Shooting suspect in Highland Park attack in Chicago to face 117 charges (credits:google)

The man accused of killing seven people and injuring dozens more during a Chicago Independence Day parade will face 117 charges.

Police arrested Robert E Crimo III hours after shots were fired into the crowd during Fourth of July celebrations in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

A high-powered assault rifle fired more than 70 rounds at partying families.

The killer disguised himself in women’s clothing in order to flee the scene.

Mr Crimo has now been indicted on 117 counts related to that day, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, according to the state attorney’s office.

He faces a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Since his arrest, the 21-year-old has been held without bail.

Prosecutors claim Mr Crimo planned the attack for weeks before climbing to a rooftop and opening fire on parade goers on July 4.

The semi-automatic Smith & Wesson rifle, similar to an AR-15, used in the shooting was discovered at the scene.

It comes amid a string of mass shootings in the United States that have reignited the country’s debate over gun violence.

Nineteen schoolchildren and two teachers were killed in a shooting attack in Uvalde, Texas, and ten people were killed in a racially motivated shooting rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

On Monday, law enforcement searched for the victims of a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb.

Investigators examined a number of videos posted on social media by Mr Crimo that appeared to contain violent imagery.

According to a spokesperson for the local Lake County Sheriff’s office, the suspect legally purchased five guns in total, rifles and pistols, despite having been arrested twice previously for alleged behaviour that suggested he might harm himself or others.

Mr Crimo’s parents issued a statement on Twitter shortly after the parade attack, saying their hearts went out to the victims.

“We are all mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers,” they said, “and this is a terrible tragedy for many families, the victims, the paradegoers, the community, and our own.” “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone.”

