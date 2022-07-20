Six police officers killed in Iraq: Army blames IS

IS was defeated in Iraq in 2017.

Iraq: A military source reported that six Iraqi police were killed and seven were injured early on Wednesday when jihadists attacked their post in a rural area north of Baghdad.

“Between 10 and 15 Islamic State group fighters attacked this federal police forward position around 12:30 am (2130 GMT Tuesday). The attack lasted around an hour,” “According to the source, who requested anonymity.

In a region 140 kilometers (90 miles) north of Baghdad where jihadists are still active, the assailants attacked close to the village of Al-Jillam.

In large portions of Syria and Iraq, IS declared a “caliphate” in 2014.

In 2017, it was defeated in Iraq as a result of offensives carried out by Iraqi troops with the assistance of the US-led coalition, which also included more than 80 other countries, including the UK, France, and several Arab countries.

Even though Iraq declared victory over IS jihadists in December 2017, the organization’s remnants continue to sporadically target security troops, especially in sparsely populated desert or mountain regions.

When they struck a market in the Shiite neighborhood of Sadr City in Baghdad in July of last year, Sunni extremists made their final significant attack known.

The coalition led by the US that was established to confront IS formally terminated its combat mission in Iraq in December and transitioned to a training and advisory role.

Since mid-2020, 2,500 US and 1,000 additional coalition forces have served as advisors and trainers.

