Somalia Plane flips over after crash-landing

A plane crashed and flipped over as it approached the airport in the capital of Somalia, but none of the more than 30 people on board were killed.
Thick black smoke rises above the crash site in dramatic footage shot near Mogadishu’s airport.
Firefighters put out the flames, and photos from the scene show the plane, a Fokker 50, upside down.
According to officials, it belonged to Jubba Airways and was an internal flight from Baidoa to the capital.
According to airport officials quoted by state media, all passengers and crew were rescued.
The cause of the crash is still unknown.
Video: A Jubba Airways domestic flight from Baidoa to Mogadishu crashes outside Mogadishu International Airport, #Somalia on Monday morning. All 33 passengers and crew luckily survived, as per airport officials. (Video @SONNALIVE ). pic.twitter.com/dZHWmpCyo2
— Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) July 18, 2022
