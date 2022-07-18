Advertisement
  News
  World
  Somalia Plane flips over after crash-landing
Somalia Plane flips over after crash-landing

Somalia Plane flips over after crash-landing

Articles
Somalia Plane flips over after crash-landing

Somalia Plane flips over after crash-landing

  • A plane has crashed and flipped over on landing at the airport in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.
  • More than 30 people were on board but there were no fatalities.
  • The cause of the crash is not yet clear, according to state-run Jubba Airways.

A plane crashed and flipped over as it approached the airport in the capital of  Somalia, but none of the more than 30 people on board were killed.

Thick black smoke rises above the crash site in dramatic footage shot near Mogadishu’s airport.

Firefighters put out the flames, and photos from the scene show the plane, a Fokker 50, upside down.

According to officials, it belonged to Jubba Airways and was an internal flight from Baidoa to the capital.

According to airport officials quoted by state media, all passengers and crew were rescued.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

