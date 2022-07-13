Russia quits Snake Island, in blow to blockade of Ukraine ports
On Wednesday, a US Navy warship went close to a disputed series of islands; in the South China Sea, defying travel restrictions set by China and others.
Lt. Nicholas Lingo, a spokesman for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet; which has its headquarters in Japan; said it was the third operation targeting Beijing’s “excessive maritime claims”; in nearby waters during the same time period; and the second so-called freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands; also known as the Xisha Islands in China.
The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold’s operation on Wednesday put Vietnam and Taiwan; a self-governing island, in a difficult position because all three governments demand; that military vessels request permission or give advance notice for “innocent passage”; through the region, according to Lingo.
The Paracels are a group of 130 tiny coral islands and reefs in the South China Sea’s northwest. According to the CIA World Factbook, there are just 1,400 Chinese military garrisons there; with no discernible indigenous population.
The islands have been under Chinese control for close to 50 years; during which time they have been home to military outposts; of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
The US warship was reportedly told to leave the PLA’s “territorial seas”; by the Southern Theater Command of the PLA.
PLA Air Force Col. Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theater Command; said in a statement that “the actions of the US military have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security; seriously undermined the peace and stability of the South China Sea; and seriously violated international law and norms of international relations.”
However, Lingo, a spokeswoman for the US 7th Fleet; claimed that the US destroyer’s passage “upheld the rights, freedoms, and authorised uses of the sea; recognised in international law.”
The freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight; free trade and unhindered commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations; are seriously threatened by unlawful and expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea; according to the statement.
“According to international law, all ships, including warships; have the right of innocent passage into territorial waters. Any unilateral need for authorization or prior notice for innocent passage; is prohibited “The US Navy released a statement.
