A US Navy destroyer sailed near a disputed South China Sea island chain on Wednesday.

The Paracel Islands are also known as the Xisha Islands in China.

China has warned the US destroyer to leave its “territorial waters,” citing “serious violations” of international law.

On Wednesday, a US Navy warship went close to a disputed series of islands; in the South China Sea, defying travel restrictions set by China and others.

Lt. Nicholas Lingo, a spokesman for the US Navy’s 7th Fleet; which has its headquarters in Japan; said it was the third operation targeting Beijing’s “excessive maritime claims”; in nearby waters during the same time period; and the second so-called freedom of navigation operation in the Paracel Islands; also known as the Xisha Islands in China.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold’s operation on Wednesday put Vietnam and Taiwan; a self-governing island, in a difficult position because all three governments demand; that military vessels request permission or give advance notice for “innocent passage”; through the region, according to Lingo.

The Paracels are a group of 130 tiny coral islands and reefs in the South China Sea’s northwest. According to the CIA World Factbook, there are just 1,400 Chinese military garrisons there; with no discernible indigenous population.

The islands have been under Chinese control for close to 50 years; during which time they have been home to military outposts; of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The US warship was reportedly told to leave the PLA’s “territorial seas”; by the Southern Theater Command of the PLA.

PLA Air Force Col. Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theater Command; said in a statement that “the actions of the US military have seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security; seriously undermined the peace and stability of the South China Sea; and seriously violated international law and norms of international relations.”

However, Lingo, a spokeswoman for the US 7th Fleet; claimed that the US destroyer’s passage “upheld the rights, freedoms, and authorised uses of the sea; recognised in international law.”

The freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation and overflight; free trade and unhindered commerce, and freedom of economic opportunity for South China Sea littoral nations; are seriously threatened by unlawful and expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea; according to the statement.

“According to international law, all ships, including warships; have the right of innocent passage into territorial waters. Any unilateral need for authorization or prior notice for innocent passage; is prohibited “The US Navy released a statement.

