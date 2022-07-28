Sprite is retiring its iconic green plastic bottle after more than 60 years (credits:google)

Sprite’s green plastic bottles will be replaced with more sustainable clear bottles.

The new design will go into effect on August 1. The move is part of an effort to “support a circular economy for plastic packaging,” according to

The Coca-Cola Company. Sprite debuted in the United States in 1961.

Advertisement

Sprite’s iconic green plastic bottle will be replaced with more sustainable clear bottles, according to The Coca-Cola Company.

It’s a big change for the bubbly lemon-lime drink, which debuted in the United States in 1961 and quickly became a household and grocery store staple thanks to its eye-catching green packaging.

The new design will go into effect on August 1 as part of an effort to “support a circular economy for plastic packaging,” according to a statement from The Coca-Cola Company.

Although the green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging Sprite bottles are currently made of is recyclable, it is separated from other clear items due to its colour to avoid discolouring material used to make new PET bottles.

“Recycled material is more frequently converted into single-use items such as clothing and carpeting that cannot be recycled into new PET bottles,” according to the statement.

By changing from clear to green, you increase the chances that these bottles can be recycled into new ones.

Advertisement

R3Cycle, a reprocessing company that is collaborating with Coca-Cola Consolidated to expand bottle-to-bottle recycling across the United States, applauded the decision.

“Removing the colours from bottles improves the quality of the recycled material,” said CEO Julian Ochoa in a statement. “This transition will contribute to an increase in the availability of food-grade rPET.” Clear PET Sprite bottles can be recycled and remade into bottles, contributing to a circular economy for plastic.”

Along with the new packaging design, Sprite will redesign its logo and include a prominent “Recycle Me” message. However, its green legacy will live on through the bottle’s packaging graphics and the continued use of its recognisable green cap.

Also Read Scotland’s drug deaths total down for first time in eight years The number of people who died as a result of drug abuse...