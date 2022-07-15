Sri Lanka seeks for a way forward after its president steps aside.

Mr Rajapaksa fled to Singapore, sparking street celebrations.

He and his family have been blamed for a severe economic crisis, with Sri Lankans facing severe food, fuel, and other basic supplies shortages.

After a curfew was lifted, businesses and shops reopened in Colombo on Friday morning, but soldiers could still be seen on major roads.

At the same time, thousands of people were lining up outside gas stations.

The process of electing a new president by parliament will begin on Saturday, with MPs expected to vote on July 20.

Mr Wickremesinghe promised to act quickly after being sworn in as interim leader to install a democratically elected president.

“I will immediately take steps to restore the rule of law and peace in the country. I fully support the right to peaceful protest. However, some people are attempting to sabotage the system “He stated.

Given the ruling party’s majority, MPs are expected to back Mr Wickremesinghe, who has close ties to the Rajapaksa family.

But whether the Sri Lankan people will accept this is another question, because Mr Wickremesinghe’s resignation as Prime Minister was a key demand of protesters.

Crowds stormed the former prime minister’s compound earlier this week, clashing with security forces.

Manuri Pabasari, a demonstrator at the time, told the media that a protest rally against Ranil Wickremesinghe was planned in the coming days.

“He has no mandate from the people and is a well-known Rajapaksa supporter,” she added. “I mean that the new president and prime minister should not be Rajapaksa supporters.”

Meanwhile, Singapore claims that when ousted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived, he did not seek political asylum.

The former president, who arrived with his wife and two bodyguards, no longer has legal immunity as a head of state, putting his position in jeopardy as he seeks refuge in a safe country.

According to Sri Lankan security sources, he is expected to stay in Singapore for a while before moving to the United Arab Emirates.

