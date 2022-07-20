Sri Lanka: timeline of a crisis

Ranil Wickremesinghe takes charge of a country.

Sri Lanka has suffered months of blackouts as well as acute shortages of necessitates.

Former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad on July 13.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka’s newly elected president, takes office in the midst of a severe political and economic crisis.

The 22 million-person island nation has seen severe shortages of food, fuel, and medication in addition to months-long blackouts.

The government’s handling of the situation, which was made worse by the loss of tourist dollars due to the Covid-19 outbreak, has been opposed by tens of thousands of people.

On July 13, after protesters had surrounded his home for several days, the former leader Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country.

Look how the crisis unfolded:

– April 1: State of emergency –

Advertisement

Rajapaksa declares a state of emergency after clashes between police and hundreds of demonstrators demanding his resignation outside his residence in the capital Colombo.

– April 3: Cabinet resigns –

Most of the cabinet resigns at a late-night meeting, leaving Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda — the prime minister — isolated.

The central bank governor resigns a day later.

– April 5: Loses majority –

Finance minister Ali Sabry resigns just a day after being appointed.

Advertisement

The president then loses his parliamentary majority as former allies urge him to quit. He lifts the state of emergency.

– April 12: Foreign debt default –

The government announces it is defaulting on its foreign debt of $51 billion.

– April 19: First casualty –

Police kill a protester, the first casualty after several weeks of anti-government protests. Advertisement The next day, the IMF says it has asked Sri Lanka to restructure its colossal external debt before a rescue package can be agreed upon. – May 9: Day of violence – A mob of government loyalists bussed in from the countryside attacks peaceful protesters camped outside the president’s office. Nine people are killed and hundreds more injured in reprisal attacks. Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns as prime minister and has to be rescued by troops after thousands of protesters storm his Colombo residence. He is replaced by Ranil Wickremesinghe, a political veteran who is also deeply unpopular among the protesters. Advertisement – May 10: Shoot-to-kill orders – The defence ministry orders troops to shoot on sight anyone involved in looting or “causing harm to life”. – June 10: ‘Humanitarian emergency’ – The United Nations warns that Sri Lanka is facing a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions already in need of aid. More than three-quarters of the population had reduced their food intake due to severe food shortages, it says. – July 9: President’s home stormed – Advertisement Rajapaksa flees his official residence in Colombo with the assistance of troops, shortly before demonstrators storm the compound. Wickremesinghe’s residence is torched. – July 13: President flees country – Rajapaksa flies to the Maldives on a military aircraft, accompanied by his wife and two bodyguards. Six-time premier Wickremesinghe is appointed as acting president. The government declares a state of emergency. Advertisement – July 14: Rajapaksa resigns – Protesters announce they will end their occupation of official buildings. Rajapaksa leaves the Maldives for Singapore. On arrival, he emails his resignation as president to the parliamentary speaker. On July 18, Wickremesinghe renews the state of emergency. – July 20: Wickremesinghe elected president – Advertisement Ranil Wickremesinghe, the law-and-order candidate, beats two opponents to be elected president by parliament. “Our divisions are now over,” he declares. He will serve out the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which expires in November 2024. But whether Wickremesinghe will be acceptable to the protest movement remains to be seen. Also Read Sri Lanka new president is elected by the parliament as protesters wait According to numerous demonstrators, if one of the top two candidates, acting...