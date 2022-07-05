Mary Mara, ER actress, drowns in New York river
Mary Mara, an actress known for her roles in ER and Criminal Minds, has died....
Following a two-year epidemic break where drivers; were only needed to relocate their car once a week for street cleaning; as opposed to the two specified days that are generally necessary in many areas; New York City has reinstated full alternative side parking requirements effective of Tuesday.
Starting on Tuesday, drivers will once more be cited with a $65 fine if they fail to relocate their vehicles; for street sweeping on any of the days noted by the alternate side parking signs on their block. To avoid receiving a penalty, many drivers choose to remain in their cars; for the entire hour and a half and only move when the street sweeper passes.
Although certain neighbourhoods designated cleaner by the city; such as Park Slope, Cobble Hill in Brooklyn, Sunnyside, and Forest Hills in Queens; only have alternate side parking requirements one day a week to begin with; the twice-weekly cleaning schedules have long been the scourge of New York City drivers.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak; former Mayor Bill de Blasio partly suspended the laws in all areas. But recently appointed Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch attributed the accumulation of waste ;on city streets on the relaxation of parking restrictions. According to Tisch, during a news conference in April; some drivers had ceased following the guidelines entirely; preventing whole corridors from being cleaned for weeks at a time.
