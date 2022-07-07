Advertisement
  State of emergency issued after "extensive" tornado damage to Goshen
  • “Extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, Goshen’s administrator says.
  • The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes.
  • Red Cross and National Weather Service will conduct full assessments Thursday.
Ohio’s CLERMONT County (WXIX) – A verified radar-indicated tornado tore across northern Clermont County; putting Goshen under a state of emergency.

Hundreds of homes had “severe damage,” according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. Trees falling on or through homes and roofs are blowing off; cause the majority of the damage.

Pegram claims that some buildings are “completely destroyed.”

Currently, we are aware that a tornado struck Goshen. The tornado’s severity is unknown. Both in “downtown Goshen” and on the southern fringe;, we have significant damage, Pegram stated.

Pegram stated, “The fact that we do not have a lot of injuries or any fatalities; is a godsend.” He said that he had experience responding to terrible tornadoes. I believe Goshen was fortunate; but there is still significant damage and pain for many.

Goshen town, Goshen Township, the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park; and Loveland in Clermont County are among the places in the damage zone; that have an assessment by the Red Cross. A Red Cross representative said that impacts are also present; “although in substantially fewer numbers,” in Indiana, Kentucky, and Central Ohio.

On Thursday, the red cross is to perform complete evaluations; and the National Weather Service. Restoring electricity is a priority for Duke Energy.

