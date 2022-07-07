State of emergency issued after “extensive” tornado damage to Goshen

“Extensive damage” to hundreds of homes, Goshen’s administrator says.

The majority of the damage is from trees falling on or going through homes.

Red Cross and National Weather Service will conduct full assessments Thursday.

Ohio’s CLERMONT County (WXIX) – A verified radar-indicated tornado tore across northern Clermont County; putting Goshen under a state of emergency.

Hundreds of homes had “severe damage,” according to township administrator Stephen Pegram. Trees falling on or through homes and roofs are blowing off; cause the majority of the damage.

Pegram claims that some buildings are “completely destroyed.”

Currently, we are aware that a tornado struck Goshen. The tornado’s severity is unknown. Both in “downtown Goshen” and on the southern fringe;, we have significant damage, Pegram stated.

Pegram stated, “The fact that we do not have a lot of injuries or any fatalities; is a godsend.” He said that he had experience responding to terrible tornadoes. I believe Goshen was fortunate; but there is still significant damage and pain for many.

Goshen town, Goshen Township, the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park; and Loveland in Clermont County are among the places in the damage zone; that have an assessment by the Red Cross. A Red Cross representative said that impacts are also present; “although in substantially fewer numbers,” in Indiana, Kentucky, and Central Ohio.

On Thursday, the red cross is to perform complete evaluations; and the National Weather Service. Restoring electricity is a priority for Duke Energy.

