Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics (cr:google)

Samuel Alito takes jibe at Prince Harry’s remarks on Roe v Wade ruling.

Alito addressed the British Prince’s involvement in domestic US politics during a speech at the University of Notre Dame Law School in Rome last week.

“I had the honour this term of writing, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the institution’s history that has been lambasted by a slew of foreign leaders who felt perfectly comfortable commenting on American law.”

“Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of these, but he paid the price.” Others are still in power, including President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau.

“But what really hurt me was when the Duke of Sussex spoke at the UN and seemed to compare the decision – whose name may not be mentioned – to Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

“Well, despite this temptation, I am not going to discuss cases from other countries,” Alito added.

“All I’m going to say is that, in the end, we’ll need more than positive law to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society.”

