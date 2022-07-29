Advertisement
  Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics
Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics (cr:google)

  • Samuel Alito takes jibe at Prince Harry’s remarks on Roe v Wade ruling.
  • Justice Alito was speaking at the University of Notre Dame Law School in Rome. He said: “What really wounded me was when the Duke of Sussex. compared the decision with the Russian attack on Ukraine”.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito poked fun at Prince Harry’s comments on the contentious Roe v Wade decision.

Alito addressed the British Prince’s involvement in domestic US politics during a speech at the University of Notre Dame Law School in Rome last week.

“I had the honour this term of writing, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the institution’s history that has been lambasted by a slew of foreign leaders who felt perfectly comfortable commenting on American law.”

“Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of these, but he paid the price.” Others are still in power, including President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau.

“But what really hurt me was when the Duke of Sussex spoke at the UN and seemed to compare the decision – whose name may not be mentioned – to Russia’s attack on Ukraine,” he said, prompting laughter from the audience.

“Well, despite this temptation, I am not going to discuss cases from other countries,” Alito added.

“All I’m going to say is that, in the end, we’ll need more than positive law to win the battle to protect religious freedom in an increasingly secular society.”

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
