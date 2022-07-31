Taiwan’s thoughts over Nancy Pelosi and her plans to visit Taiwan

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly considering a trip to Taiwan.

China has reacted angrily to the suggestion.

Taiwan runs the danger of inflaming Beijing’s ire.

Advertisement

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, is reportedly considering a trip to Taiwan, which has triggered angry exchanges between the US and China as well as increased speculation about how Beijing may respond.

Nancy Pelosi, a vehement opponent of Beijing, has so far refrained from confirming the rumors, but politicians from all sides of Washington’s political spectrum have asked her to go.

Nancy Pelosi has stated that it is crucial for the US to express support for Taiwan. China has reacted angrily to the suggestion, pledging to take “resolute and forceful measures” if any trip is carried out.

But the island at the core of the argument has been much quieter.

Although Premier Su Tseng-chang stated on Wednesday that Taipei was “very grateful to Speaker Pelosi for her strong support and kindness towards Taiwan over the years,” neither Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen nor her administration had made any statements in favour of or against Pelosi’s probable trip.

According to analysts, Taiwan, a democratically self-governing island of 24 million people that China’s ruling Communist Party claims as part of its territory despite never having held it, is in a precarious position as a result of the country’s relative silence.

Advertisement

They remind out that Taiwan relies on US weapons to protect itself from the threat of a Chinese invasion and takeover, thus it does not want to be perceived as discouraging assistance from one of the most influential politicians in the US

However, the experts warn that Taiwan runs the danger of inflaming Beijing’s ire if it exhibits too enthusiasm on the potential of a Pelosi visit.

Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has not been confirmed, according to Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, which added that it had “no further comment on this matter.”

Pelosi is scheduled to leave for an Asian tour on Friday, US time, according to a source familiar with her preparations. While it is still unclear whether she will stop in Taiwan, the trip is expected to include visits in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, and South Korea.

According to political commentators, one of the reasons Taiwanese officials are keeping a low profile is to help deflect any criticism if such a trip does take place. Beijing would then be more likely to blame Washington, rather than Taipei, they claim.

Also Read Biden and Xi exchange warnings on Taiwan China has warned of "severe repercussions" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi...