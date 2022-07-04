The Sons of the American Legion held their annual Fourth of July parade in Harveys Lake.

The parade travels 8.3 miles around the lake with firetrucks, tractors, motorcyclists, and more.

People set up to watch from their boats or from the beach or on the sidewalk.

The Harveys Lake parade begins with extensive planning; often months in advance, much like any parade. “Our Memorial Day Parade, which was postponed on Memorial Day; will now take place on July 4th for the Sons of the American Legion. We celebrate it on the second anniversary; and it appears to be a lovely day “said Sons of the American Legion member Clarence Hogan.

“Finally, the weather is pleasant. We should have had a memorial day, but Clarence, as always; made the day gorgeous. We are now ready for our march “said parade spectator Kathleen Bardi.

There was decorating, of course. “Just a few pinwheels and some garland with American flag stickers. Every year, he insists on streamers, and wide-open; they successfully circle the lake “Susan Wimmer from Harveys Lake stated.

According to Nathan Cooper, Harveys Lake, “I see a lot of people coming to enjoy the parade; and I see a lot of kids sitting here and getting ready; to enjoy and watch a lot of fire engines; and automobiles and grab some candy.”

Eliza Bliss of Harveys Lake responded, “Getting the sweets”; when asked what they liked best. “The fire vehicles are fantastic. I adore fireworks; and last night I went to the cinema “Nathan Cooper stated.

However, the parade, which featured firetrucks, tractors, bikers, and other vehicles; as it proceeded 8.3 miles around the lake, was; in the opinion of little Nathan, better than the movies.

“Just everyone, I suppose, bringing the neighbourhood together. We’re handing out candy to the kids; and simply enjoying ourselves outside “Kathleen stated.

