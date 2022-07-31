Taliban confirms one death in clash at Afghan-Iran border

Taliban fighters from Afghanistan have engaged Iranian border guards in combat on their shared border.

The Taliban claim that one of their soldiers was killed in the clashes that took place on Sunday.

Advertisement There have been numerous skirmishes at the border since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan a year ago.

Taliban fighters from Afghanistan have engaged Iranian border guards in combat on their shared border.

The Taliban claim that one of their soldiers was killed in the clashes that took place on Sunday along the border between the Iranian province of Hirmand and the Afghan province of Nimroz.

Each nation assigned culpability for the incident to the other.

Since the Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan a year ago, there have been numerous skirmishes at the border.

Advertisement

Uncertainty surrounds the latest skirmish’s precise circumstances.

“We have one killed and one wounded,” Nimroz police spokesman Bahram Haqmal told Reuters news agency.