Taliban confirms one death in clash at Afghan-Iran border

Afghan-Iran border clash: Taliban says one killed (credits:google)

  • Taliban fighters from Afghanistan have engaged Iranian border guards in combat on their shared border.
  • The Taliban claim that one of their soldiers was killed in the clashes that took place on Sunday.
  • There have been numerous skirmishes at the border since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan a year ago.

Taliban fighters from Afghanistan have engaged Iranian border guards in combat on their shared border.

The Taliban claim that one of their soldiers was killed in the clashes that took place on Sunday along the border between the Iranian province of Hirmand and the Afghan province of Nimroz.

Each nation assigned culpability for the incident to the other.

Since the Taliban insurgents seized control of Afghanistan a year ago, there have been numerous skirmishes at the border.

Uncertainty surrounds the latest skirmish’s precise circumstances.

“We have one killed and one wounded,” Nimroz police spokesman Bahram Haqmal told Reuters news agency.

According to Hirmand official Maysam Barazandeh, there have been no Iranian casualties in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan, according to the Fars news agency.
According to the Iranian Tasnim news agency, there were “several minutes” of gunfire exchanged as Taliban fighters attempted to fly their flag “in an area which is not Afghan territory.”

“Our forces gave the necessary response,” Mr Barazandeh said.

Following another incident in the same region last month, the Iranian foreign ministry reported the death of an Iranian border guard.

Also Read

UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan
UN report highlights hundreds of rights violations in Afghanistan

The Taliban have been accused of carrying out extrajudicial executions, torturing prisoners...

