Texas dog owner arrested after deadly mauling of 71-year-old man

Samuel Cartwright, 47, charged with second-degree felony, dog attack resulting in death.

Freddy Garcia, 71, mauled to death by seven dogs that were later identified as pit bull/pit bull hybrid breeds.

Bail set at $100k for Samuel Cartwright who is being held in Fort Bend County Jail.

Seven pit bull mix owners were implicated by Samuel Cartwright in the incident that killed Freddy Garcia.

The owner of seven dogs believed to have killed a 71-year-old man earlier this month when he was going to his local grocery has been apprehended by Texas authorities.

Samuel Cartwright, 47, was detained and charged by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in relation to the passing of Freddy Garcia, 71.

On July 18, as Garcia walked to his local store in Fresno, Texas, he was fatally mauled by seven dogs, all of which were later identified as pit bull/pit hybrid breeds.

When police arrived on the scene, Garcia was evacuated to a hospital in the Houston region where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, and Fort Bend Animal Control came to the conclusion that Cartwright is the owner of the dogs responsible for the attack. The sheriff’s office and animal control have since caught all seven canines.

Charged with a second-degree felony, dog attack resulting in death, Cartwright is still being held at the Fort Bend County Jail. His bail has been set at $100k.

“This terrible catastrophe wasn’t necessary. I send my sincere condolences to Mr. Garcia’s family and his neighbours as they cope with his passing “Eric Fagan, the sheriff, stated in a statement. Special thanks are extended to our deputies, Rene Vasquez, director of Fort Bend Animal Services, and Brian Middleton, district attorney of Fort Bend, for their cooperative efforts in seizing the dogs and making an arrest.

