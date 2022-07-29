Texas town declares ‘water emergency,’ warns people it may run out

The city of Gunter, Texas, has declared a “water emergency”.

Residents have been told to drastically cut their water consumption.

The city’s water tanks cannot be refilled because of “high water consumption” and the city may run out of water.

In a letter sent to residents on Wednesday, the city government of Gunter, Texas, said that the city’s water tanks cannot be refilled because of “high water consumption” and that the city may run out of water.

Residents were instructed to “cease all outdoor watering until further notice” and to minimise or eliminate the use of “dishwashers, washing machines, use of showers and sink water, and any other nonessential water usage.”

Residents got a “daily water update” from the city on Thursday, which said that it could “maintain water levels for the people of Gunter” but that emergency water restrictions would still have to be followed.

The letter says that the wells’ mechanical problem is made worse by the fact that it is too hot.

“As communicated yesterday, water-wells are mechanical in nature and subject to failure when being run continuously. Wells are typically designed to run at 50-60% of the time. Due to extreme heat, drought conditions and water demand, these wells were running continuously which is why they continue to fail,” the letter explains.

The timing for fixing two wells is unknown, according to city officials.

The letter urged Gunter residents to continue conserving water.

“Please continue all conservation efforts and do not waste water. Under no circumstances, until further notice, outdoor watering NOT allowed. Limit your indoor water use to necessities. Refer to yesterday’s communication for specifics,” the letter states.

