Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Texas town declares ‘water emergency,’ warns people it may run out
Texas town declares ‘water emergency,’ warns people it may run out

Texas town declares ‘water emergency,’ warns people it may run out

Articles
Advertisement
Texas town declares ‘water emergency,’ warns people it may run out

Texas town declares ‘water emergency,’ warns people it may run out

Advertisement
  • The city of Gunter, Texas, has declared a “water emergency”.
  • Residents have been told to drastically cut their water consumption.
  • The city’s water tanks cannot be refilled because of “high water consumption” and the city may run out of water.
Advertisement

A city in Texas has declared a “water emergency” and instructed its people to drastically cut their water consumption.

In a letter sent to residents on Wednesday, the city government of Gunter, Texas, said that the city’s water tanks cannot be refilled because of “high water consumption” and that the city may run out of water.

Residents were instructed to “cease all outdoor watering until further notice” and to minimise or eliminate the use of “dishwashers, washing machines, use of showers and sink water, and any other nonessential water usage.”

Residents got a “daily water update” from the city on Thursday, which said that it could “maintain water levels for the people of Gunter” but that emergency water restrictions would still have to be followed.

Also Read

Finns calls for halt to ‘unbearable’ Russian tourists
Finns calls for halt to ‘unbearable’ Russian tourists

Finland is Russia's sole EU neighbour to allow Russian residents visas on...

The letter says that the wells’ mechanical problem is made worse by the fact that it is too hot.

Advertisement

“As communicated yesterday, water-wells are mechanical in nature and subject to failure when being run continuously. Wells are typically designed to run at 50-60% of the time. Due to extreme heat, drought conditions and water demand, these wells were running continuously which is why they continue to fail,” the letter explains.

The timing for fixing two wells is unknown, according to city officials.

The letter urged Gunter residents to continue conserving water.

“Please continue all conservation efforts and do not waste water. Under no circumstances, until further notice, outdoor watering NOT allowed. Limit your indoor water use to necessities. Refer to yesterday’s communication for specifics,” the letter states.

Also Read

Washington mayor wants National Guard help with migrant buses
Washington mayor wants National Guard help with migrant buses

The mayor of Washington, DC., has asked the White House for National...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Azerbaijan completely suspends activities of its embassy in Tehran
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Harry and Meghan publish 24-page dossier on $13 million in post-royal work
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Poor will not be burdened from gas price hike: Musadik Malik
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
Quran is the only way of our life: PM Mohammed bin Salman
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
After a two-year ban, Donald Trump is allowed back on Facebook
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story