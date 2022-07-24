The Mirror Line will be 75 miles long and will take 50 years to build.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman claims it will house five million people.

The Neom will have its own stadium 1,000 feet above the ground and be carbon neutral.

The desert country of SAUDI Arabia intends to erect a sideways skyscraper; that will be 75 miles long and cost £800 billion; with the capacity to accommodate five million people.

If construction is to proceed, the enormous project, known as the Mirror Line; because it is to have a construction of mirror-like glass, will be about the size of Massachusetts; and taller than the Empire State Building.

In January 2021, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled plans for the massive building; with the intention of building the Kingdom’s very own replica of the Egyptian Pyramids.

Planners, however, are debating the project’s cost and whether people would be have interest; in residing in a small area following the epidemic.

The misguided notion that Prince bin Salman has dubbed a “civilizational revolution; that puts humanity first”.

The Line will be two 1,600-foot-tall skyscrapers that are parallel to one another in the desert; and will take 50 years to build. It will be a part of the Neom desert city.

It will have its own high-speed rail line, marina; and be so long that engineers will require struts to accommodate for the curvature of the Earth.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the enormous structure is to extend from the Gulf of Aqaba; in the country’s west over a mountain range and into a desert “aerotropolis.”

The sleek structure, which a silver sheen is to cover, will be get power by renewable energy; and boasts an end-to-end transit duration of roughly 20 minutes.

More than five million people are to live there; so it will also include kilometres of greenery, residences, and its own farms.

Access to three meals a day requires a membership from residents.

Prince MBS claims the structure will have its own stadium 1,000 feet above the earth and be carbon neutral.

In order to wean the nation off its reliance on the oil and gas sector to satisfy state coffers; the prince is expecting that The Neom will generate thousands of new employment.

The unrealistic project has so far struggled to attract international investment; because to nations’ boycotting Saudi Arabia for its alleged human rights abuses.

Human rights advocates have urged western businesses to boycott the project; due to the kingdom’s track record on the issue, particularly in light of the 2018 Istanbul murder; of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.

According to environmental planners, the building’s mirrored glass may cause even more confusion; for birds throughout their yearly migration through the area.

A nation the size of Western Europe that is severely dry will also utilise cloud seeding to create rain clouds.

In order to make rain, the procedure entails injecting materials like dry ice into clouds using aircraft or drones.

Other odd ideas for the city include “robot dinosaurs” at a theme park modelled after Jurassic Park; and “robot martial arts,” in which machines will engage in combat for amusement.

The monarchy also plans to build a massive man-made moon; that will shine every night and act as a significant landmark.

MBS has stated that the projected Silver Beach in the city should have “glow-in-the-dark” sand.

