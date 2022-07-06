The battle for Boris Johnson to remain as British Prime Minister

Members of his own Conservative Party challenge Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Critics fear that a weakened Johnson could be a liability in next year’s elections.

The grilling is the first of two challenges facing the embattled British prime minister.

Following the resignation of two top ministers and a number of more junior officials on Wednesday; because they could no longer work under his scandal-plagued leadership; a furious British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought to maintain his position of authority.

A number of charges of wrongdoing have brought Johnson to the verge; and some of his fellow Conservative members are now concerned; that the leader known for his friendliness might be a liability in elections. Johnson is famed for his amazing ability to squirm out of tight circumstances.

Many people are also worry about Johnson’s capacity to lead; at a time of escalating economic and social stress. Johnson narrowly escaped a no-confidence vote last month.

Members of the opposition Labour Party yelled “Go! Go!”; during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament on Wednesday.

Then, even more shockingly, the leader got a challenge by members of his own Conservative Party. The first person to inquire if there was anything; that would induce him to quit was lawmaker Tim Loughton.

Johnson responded, “Frankly, the role of the prime minister in trying times; when he’s given a massive mandate, is to keep going.

His fellow Conservatives listened respectfully; but did not give much assistance.

The leader faced two hurdles on Wednesday, the first of which was the grilling. He still has to pass through a later in the day grilling; by a committee of senior MPs that has been long anticipated.

Whether or if a growing revolt within his Conservative Party can amass enough support; to unseat him may depend on how he responds to the probing questions. A vote in a strong party committee is also in schedule; and the outcome might indicate whether or not MPs are eager; to press for yet another no-confidence motion.

