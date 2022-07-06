Advertisement
The battle for Boris Johnson to remain as British Prime Minister

The battle for Boris Johnson to remain as British Prime Minister

The battle for Boris Johnson to remain as British Prime Minister

The battle for Boris Johnson

  • Members of his own Conservative Party challenge Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions.
  • Critics fear that a weakened Johnson could be a liability in next year’s elections.
  • The grilling is the first of two challenges facing the embattled British prime minister.
Following the resignation of two top ministers and a number of more junior officials on Wednesday; because they could no longer work under his scandal-plagued leadership; a furious British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought to maintain his position of authority.

A number of charges of wrongdoing have brought Johnson to the verge; and some of his fellow Conservative members are now concerned; that the leader known for his friendliness might be a liability in elections. Johnson is famed for his amazing ability to squirm out of tight circumstances.

Many people are also worry about Johnson’s capacity to lead; at a time of escalating economic and social stress. Johnson narrowly escaped a no-confidence vote last month.

Members of the opposition Labour Party yelled “Go! Go!”; during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in Parliament on Wednesday.

Then, even more shockingly, the leader got a challenge by members of his own Conservative Party. The first person to inquire if there was anything; that would induce him to quit was lawmaker Tim Loughton.

Johnson responded, “Frankly, the role of the prime minister in trying times; when he’s given a massive mandate, is to keep going.

His fellow Conservatives listened respectfully; but did not give much assistance.

The leader faced two hurdles on Wednesday, the first of which was the grilling. He still has to pass through a later in the day grilling; by a committee of senior MPs that has been long anticipated.

Whether or if a growing revolt within his Conservative Party can amass enough support; to unseat him may depend on how he responds to the probing questions. A vote in a strong party committee is also in schedule; and the outcome might indicate whether or not MPs are eager; to press for yet another no-confidence motion.

