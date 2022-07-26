The European Union reconstructs economic sanctions against Russia

European Union moves to unblock Russian bank funds to boost food trade
The European Union Council announced on Tuesday that it will renew sanctions against Russia for at least another six months.
“The Council today decided to extend by six months, until 31 January 2023, the restrictive measures targeting specific sectors of the Russian Federation’s economy,” said the press release, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its fifth month.
The EU imposed sanctions on finance, energy, technology, and other industries in 2014, and they were later expanded in February 2022.
“In addition to the economic sanctions on the Russian Federation, the EU has in place different types of measures in response to Russia’s destabilizing actions against Ukraine,” the press release added.
“These include: restrictions on economic relations with the illegally annexed Crimea and the city of Sevastopol as well as the non-government controlled areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts; individual restrictive measures (asset freezes and travel restrictions) on a broad range of individuals and entities, and diplomatic measures.”
The council also demanded that Russia “immediately cease” attacks on Ukrainian civilians and “unconditionally withdraw” all troops and equipment from the region.
Russia’s offensive onslaught in Ukraine continued this week, with targeted airstrikes in the Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv.
According to the report, a number of private buildings in coastal villages in the Odesa region were hit and caught fire. Port infrastructure was targeted in the Mykolaiv region.
Hours after the renewed attacks on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, like the Kherson region further east, would be “liberated” by Russian forces soon.
The developments occurred as Ukraine appeared to be preparing a southern counteroffensive.
