In just one week, the first COVID-19 epidemic in Micronesia has grown to more than 1,000 cases.

After escaping it for two and a half years due to its geographic isolation and border controls; the Pacific island nation is believed to have had an outbreak of the illness last week; becoming the last country in the world with a population of more than 100,000 to do so.

Health officials stated that the number of cases was fast rising; and on Monday, 140 additional cases were recorded nationwide, bringing the total to 1,261.

One elderly guy passed away and eight individuals were admitted to the hospital, according to the authorities.

Vice President Yosiwo George, who has been hospitalised to the hospital; is one of several prominent politicians and senior officials who have contracted the illness. His condition was stated to be improving by officials.

Less than two weeks before Micronesia was set to lift its quarantine restrictions; and reopen its borders to the outside world on August 1st, the initial epidemic occurred.

Four states make up the island nation of Micronesia, which is located in the western Pacific around 2,900 km; north of eastern Australia.

It became one of the only nations to enact a comprehensive requirement; mandating all eligible individuals to receive COVID immunizations last year.

Anyone who disregarded the restrictions was under fear from the government; of having their federal payments withheld.

Health officials said last week that 75% of persons aged five and older have received all recommended vaccinations.

