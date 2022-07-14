The NYPD continues to test its personnel for marijuana use

The FDNY says it will no longer test for marijuana at random or in pre-employment screenings.

There will be testing for cause if a member is thought to be impaired.

The NYPD says it’s consulting with the law department over possible conflicts with preexisting federal law.

Despite the city’s legal department’s directives to the contrary; the NYPD continues to test its members for marijuana use. While debates over state legislation are ongoing, the NYPD claims; that policy won’t alter.

It claims that it is seeking legal advice on potential inconsistencies; with existing federal law.

The FDNY has announced that it would no longer conduct; pre-employment drug tests or random marijuana tests.

However, if a member is believed to be handicapped; there will be testing to determine the cause.

