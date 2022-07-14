The NYPD continues to test its personnel for marijuana use

Thailand legalises marijuana trading
People can now grow cannabis at home in Thailand and sell it...
Despite the city’s legal department’s directives to the contrary; the NYPD continues to test its members for marijuana use. While debates over state legislation are ongoing, the NYPD claims; that policy won’t alter.
It claims that it is seeking legal advice on potential inconsistencies; with existing federal law.
The FDNY has announced that it would no longer conduct; pre-employment drug tests or random marijuana tests.
However, if a member is believed to be handicapped; there will be testing to determine the cause.
Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.