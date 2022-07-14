Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
The NYPD continues to test its personnel for marijuana use, despite orders from law dept

The NYPD continues to test its personnel for marijuana use, despite orders from law dept

Articles
Advertisement
The NYPD continues to test its personnel for marijuana use, despite orders from law dept

The NYPD continues to test its personnel for marijuana use

Advertisement
  • The FDNY says it will no longer test for marijuana at random or in pre-employment screenings.
  • There will be testing for cause if a member is thought to be impaired.
  • The NYPD says it’s consulting with the law department over possible conflicts with preexisting federal law.
Advertisement

Despite the city’s legal department’s directives to the contrary; the NYPD continues to test its members for marijuana use. While debates over state legislation are ongoing, the NYPD claims; that policy won’t alter.

It claims that it is seeking legal advice on potential inconsistencies; with existing federal law.

The FDNY has announced that it would no longer conduct; pre-employment drug tests or random marijuana tests.

Also Read

Thailand legalises marijuana trading
Thailand legalises marijuana trading

People can now grow cannabis at home in Thailand and sell it...

However, if a member is believed to be handicapped; there will be testing to determine the cause.

Also Read

12K and 3K pounds of marijuana were found at an Oregon cultivation location
12K and 3K pounds of marijuana were found at an Oregon cultivation location

More than 12,000 marijuana plants in 32 greenhouses, however, recovered from marijuana...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story