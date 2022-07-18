The Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz defence requests a 45-day delay

The defense for Nikolas Cruz asked for a 45-day continuance on Monday morning.

They said a mental health professional needs time to prepare for a proper evaluation of their client.

The jury selection process took nearly three months and began with 1,800 candidates.

Monday morning was set aside for the start of the penultimate section; of the Parkland school shooter’s sentencing trial.

The time for the opening remarks was 9 a.m.

For the February 14, 2018, killings of 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School; the jury will determine whether Cruz, 23, will be given the death penalty; or life in prison without the possibility of release.

The jury will only determine Cruz’s sentence because he pled guilty to those killings and 17 counts; of attempted murder in October. Cruz must get the death penalty with no abstentions; if even one votes for life in prison, that will be Cruz’s punishment.

With 1,800 applicants, the jury selection procedure took place over over three months. The selection was supposed to take roughly a month; but there were frequent setbacks due to illness and other issues.

The three-story classroom building where Cruz systematically roamed the corridors; shooting at anybody in front of him and inside classrooms, will be shown to the jury; during the sentencing hearing. The jury will also be exposed to horrific evidence; including crime scene and autopsy images. It is still bloodstained and bullet-pocked; with Valentine’s Day gifts scattered around, and has not been cleaned since the shooting.

The jury will have a difficult assignment since no American mass shooter who murdered at least 17 people; has ever gone to trial in the United States. Nine more people perished in the shooting assaults or right thereafter; either at the hands of the police or the shooters themselves. The defendant is awaiting trial in connection with the 2019 murder; of 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

About four months are anticipated to pass during the sentence trial.

