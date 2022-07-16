The selection process for the region’s new president has begun in Sri Lanka

The selection process for the region’s new president

Sri Lankan parliament meets to choose new leader after president fled abroad and resigned.

Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as interim president, but protesters insist he too should step aside.

If there is more than one candidate for the president, lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan parliament convened on Saturday to begin electing a new leader; to complete the current term after the president fled the country and resigned in the wake of widespread; demonstrations about the decline of the economy.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of parliament; pledged a quick and open political process that would be finished in a week.

On Friday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country’s prime minister; was sworn in as president pro tempore, serving in that capacity until 2024; when parliament will elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s replacement.

However, protesters on the island country urge that the six-term prime minister also should resign. Wickremesinghe might be replaced by a lawmaker appointed by the future president.

Tuesday will see the hearing of presidential nominations, the parliament’s secretary; general Dhammika Dasanayake announced during a quick session. The lawmakers will vote on Wednesday; if there are many presidential candidates.

