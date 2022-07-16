The selection process for the region’s new president has begun in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka seeks for a way forward after its president steps aside.
Sri Lanka is seeking a way out of political and economic chaos....
The Sri Lankan parliament convened on Saturday to begin electing a new leader; to complete the current term after the president fled the country and resigned in the wake of widespread; demonstrations about the decline of the economy.
Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of parliament; pledged a quick and open political process that would be finished in a week.
On Friday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country’s prime minister; was sworn in as president pro tempore, serving in that capacity until 2024; when parliament will elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s replacement.
However, protesters on the island country urge that the six-term prime minister also should resign. Wickremesinghe might be replaced by a lawmaker appointed by the future president.
Tuesday will see the hearing of presidential nominations, the parliament’s secretary; general Dhammika Dasanayake announced during a quick session. The lawmakers will vote on Wednesday; if there are many presidential candidates.
