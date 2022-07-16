Advertisement
The selection process for the region’s new president has begun in Sri Lanka

Articles
  • Sri Lankan parliament meets to choose new leader after president fled abroad and resigned.
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as interim president, but protesters insist he too should step aside.
  • If there is more than one candidate for the president, lawmakers will vote on Wednesday.
The Sri Lankan parliament convened on Saturday to begin electing a new leader; to complete the current term after the president fled the country and resigned in the wake of widespread; demonstrations about the decline of the economy.

Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the speaker of parliament; pledged a quick and open political process that would be finished in a week.

On Friday, Ranil Wickremesinghe, the country’s prime minister; was sworn in as president pro tempore, serving in that capacity until 2024; when parliament will elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s replacement.

However, protesters on the island country urge that the six-term prime minister also should resign. Wickremesinghe might be replaced by a lawmaker appointed by the future president.

Tuesday will see the hearing of presidential nominations, the parliament’s secretary; general Dhammika Dasanayake announced during a quick session. The lawmakers will vote on Wednesday; if there are many presidential candidates.

