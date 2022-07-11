The third child of Pippa Middleton is a girl!

Advertisement
  • Pippa Middleton gave birth to her third child, a baby girl, a couple of weeks ago.
  • She gave birth in the same hospital as her sister Kate. Pippa and James Matthews were expecting their second child in March 2021.
  • They are planning a move to a village near Bucklebury, in Berkshire.
James Matthews and Pippa Middleton have a family of five as of right now.

According to PEOPLE, Kate Middleton’s younger sister just gave birth to a baby girl; her third child.

In October 2018, Pippa, 38, and James, 46, welcomed their son Arthur as their first child. In March 2021, she gave birth to a child called Grace. She gave birth at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital; where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children; following in the footsteps of her royal sister.

At the star-studded “Party at the Palace” event for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last month; Pippa’s growing baby belly was on full show. Matthews, her brother James Middleton; and his wife Alizée Thévenet joined her.

The newborn girl is Carole and Michael Middleton’s sixth grandchild; and a new baby cousin for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The future holds more playdates between Pippa’s three kids and their royal cousins. Pippa and her family are reportedly preparing to relocate; to a community close to Bucklebury, Berkshire; where Pippa and her siblings were raised and where their parents currently reside. The distance between their new house and Windsor, where Kate, William; and their three children will be moving this summer; will be roughly 50 minutes.

End of Article
