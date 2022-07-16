The US is sticking to its stance that Iran intends to sell drones to Russia

The US is sticking to its stance on Iran

U.S. claims Iran is planning to sell “hundreds” of drones to Russia to be in use in Ukraine.

Satellite imagery shows Russian delegation visited Kashan airfield at least twice in last month.

Iranian foreign minister says claims are in aim at advancing US’s political goals.

A day after Tehran categorically denied the charge, the US has increased its assertion; that Iran intends to transfer “hundreds” of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor for the US, reaffirmed on Saturday; what he had said earlier in the week. Iran wants to provide Moscow unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can carry weapons.

He gave US-based CNN satellite images that allegedly revealed a Russian delegation; had visited an airstrip in the centre of Kashan at least twice in the previous month.

The Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones, both of which are equipt to carry precision-guided missiles; are said to have in display to the Russian delegation.

Also this week, according to Sullivan, Iran is educating Russian troops on how to use drones; though it is unknown if any drones is already in supply to Moscow.

In a phone chat with his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister; Hossein Amirabdollahian, refuted the US assertions and stated that Iran; will not take any action to prolong hostilities.

The statements, according to Amirabdollahian, were in making just before US President Joe Biden; started his tour of the Middle East, which included a concerted campaign against Iran as a main objective.

Amirabdollahian said to Kuleba, “The basic and unequivocal attitude of the Islamic republic; in opposing war and advocating a stop to war is not based on a double standard like some Western countries. Iran likewise condemns the conflict in Afghanistan, Yemen, and Palestine.

A trilateral meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to address the Syrian situation; is in schedule to take place on Tuesday in Tehran between Russian President Vladimir Putin; and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

