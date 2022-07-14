There have been two additional shark attacks off the shore of Fire Island

A surfer was bitten by what he thought was a tiger shark off of Smith Point on Fire Island.

A lifeguard was bitten during a training exercise earlier this month.

This is the fourth and fifth reported shark bite on Long Island so far this season.

According to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, there has been an alarming increase; in shark attacks in recent years. On Wednesday, two more people were attacked by sharks; off the coast of Fire Island, marking the fourth and fifth confirmed bites; of the season on Long Island.

Around a press conference, Bellone said that a surfer was attacked on the calf; by what he believed to be a tiger shark at 7:30 in the morning; knocking him off his board and leaving a 4-inch cut.

Following the reported bite, Suffolk County parks authorities prohibited swimming; for four hours at the beach on Wednesday morning. In a short period of time, there had already been; two incidents off Smith Point. A lifeguard was bitten earlier this month while participating in a training exercise.

“For us, for this beach, to have two of these occurrences occur is unusual. This has never happened before, Bellone said. “What we’re witnessing is a kind of new normal. Tiger sharks are somewhat nearer the beach; than they previously were. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.

A 49-year-old Arizona man was bitten on the wrist and butt while standing in waist-deep water; later that evening at Seaview Beach, some 15 miles west of Smith Point on Fire Island; according to Suffolk County Police. A helicopter was used to transport the man to the hospital; with non-life-threatening wounds.

People have apparently been bitten by sharks along the coasts of Ocean Beach and Jones Beach; in addition to the bites that have occurred this season near Smith Point and Seaview. The injuries sustained by each survivor were not life-threatening.

