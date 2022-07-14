There have been two additional shark attacks off the shore of Fire Island

Authorities close New York beach after shark attack
A 41-year-old man got a 4-inch gash on his leg from a...
According to Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, there has been an alarming increase; in shark attacks in recent years. On Wednesday, two more people were attacked by sharks; off the coast of Fire Island, marking the fourth and fifth confirmed bites; of the season on Long Island.
Around a press conference, Bellone said that a surfer was attacked on the calf; by what he believed to be a tiger shark at 7:30 in the morning; knocking him off his board and leaving a 4-inch cut.
Following the reported bite, Suffolk County parks authorities prohibited swimming; for four hours at the beach on Wednesday morning. In a short period of time, there had already been; two incidents off Smith Point. A lifeguard was bitten earlier this month while participating in a training exercise.
“For us, for this beach, to have two of these occurrences occur is unusual. This has never happened before, Bellone said. “What we’re witnessing is a kind of new normal. Tiger sharks are somewhat nearer the beach; than they previously were. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.
A 49-year-old Arizona man was bitten on the wrist and butt while standing in waist-deep water; later that evening at Seaview Beach, some 15 miles west of Smith Point on Fire Island; according to Suffolk County Police. A helicopter was used to transport the man to the hospital; with non-life-threatening wounds.
People have apparently been bitten by sharks along the coasts of Ocean Beach and Jones Beach; in addition to the bites that have occurred this season near Smith Point and Seaview. The injuries sustained by each survivor were not life-threatening.
