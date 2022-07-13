TIME magazine’s top 50 destinations across the world for 2022

Locations are “thriving, growing, and changing,”- TIME Magazine.

List was put together by correspondents and contributors from around the world.

TIME’s top destinations for adventurers in 2022 also include the Arctic polar.

Advertisement

The top 50 destinations in the world for 2022 have just been announced by the US news and magazine website TIME.

According to a statement from TIME, the list was put together by its global network of correspondents and contributors “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”

The 50 locations chosen for the list range from well-known hotspots to less-traveled locales, but they are all “thriving, growing, and changing,” according to TIME, “charting a path to economic recovery,” and “investing in sustainability.”

Also Read

The Americas

In the US, TIME suggests visiting the cool West Coast cities of Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, the cool Florida city of Miami, and the “Comeback City” of Michigan, Detroit. Park City, Utah, a popular winter skiing location, also receives mention.

Advertisement

Tofino, British Columbia, a small surfing village, and Illuissat, on the mainland of Greenland, open onto Disko Bay, known as the “Grand Canyon of the Arctic Circle,” are the top destinations in Canada.

The list for 2022 includes Jamaica and the Riviera Nayarit in Mexico, two perennially well-liked beach resorts.

Latin America

This year, TIME focused on the city of Salta in Argentina’s mountainous northwest and the community of El Chaltén in the nation’s Los Glaciares National Park.

Two volcanic wonders that made the list are Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands and Chile’s Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island.

TIME also suggests visiting the pulsating metropolises of Bogotá, Colombia, and So Paulo, Brazil.

Advertisement

Europe

The pastoral appeal of the English county of Devon and the town of Portree on the Scottish Isle of Skye are this year’s top tourist attractions in Britain.

Marseilles (France), Copenhagen (Denmark), Skellefte (Sweden), and València (Spain) all earn recognition as Western European cities.

Then there is the Portuguese area of Alentejo, the Madeira archipelago, the Italian region of Calabria, the historic Greek city of Thessaloniki, and so forth.

The list also includes the historical splendor of Istanbul, Turkey’s capital, as well as the little Czech ski resort of Dolni Morava and the Lithuanian fortress city of Kaunas.

Asia-Pacific

Advertisement

Asian recommendations include places like the Indian cities of Kerala and Ahmedabad as well as the Japanese islands of Setouchi and Kyushu.

The province of Bali in Indonesia, the island of Boracay in the center of the Philippines, and Seoul, the capital of South Korea, are all excellent recommendations.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the port city of Fremantle, as well as Queenstown in New Zealand, a centre for adventure sports on the South Island, all receive mentions.

The historic Silk Roads of Uzbekistan and Bhutan’s Trans-Bhutan Trail are two less frequented routes in this year’s list.

Also Read Top destinations for winter holidays Winter is a fascinating season full of its unique romanticism. It seems...

Middle East

Advertisement

Due to hosting the 2022 World Cup in December, Qatar and its capital Doha are the centre of focus this year. Ras Al Khaimah, an up-and-coming adventure port city in the United Arab Emirates, also made the list.

Africa

TIME’s top two cities in Africa are the capitals of Kenya and Rwanda, respectively. Also suggested are the wine-producing Franschhoek in South Africa and the Lower Zambezi National Park in Zambia.

Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe is the final choice from the continent.

The far future

TIME’s top destinations for adventurers in 2022 also include the Arctic polar area and the International Space Station, which barely qualifies for the list due to its location in low Earth orbit.