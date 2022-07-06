Toronto bus assault victim who was set on fire passes away 

A woman from Toronto was set on fire on a bus.

The incident is believed to be a hate crime.

She was sent to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns.

According to authorities, a woman who was set on fire on the Toronto bus attack last month what is believed to be a hate crime has passed away from her wounds.

On June 17, a woman in her 20s who was on her way to work as a caregiver was assaulted by another passenger while she was seated on an idle bus in the city’s west end.

“The man was then alleged to have poured some type of liquid substance or an accelerant on this woman and then ignited that substance, causing a fire and causing the female victim to burn,” Constable Alex Li of Toronto police.

Transit workers and users raced to aid the victim as the culprit fled the scene, swiftly putting out the fire. She received care from the fire department and was sent to the hospital with second- and third-degree burns. Her injuries were “life-altering,” according to police at the time.

John Tory, the mayor of the city, described the incident as a “shocking criminal act” and expressed people’ hope for her recovery.

Tenzin Norbu, 33, was detained by police and charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, public disturbance endangering lives and safety, and mischief exceeding C$5,000 causing property damage.

Police reported on July 5 that the woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, had died from her wounds and that the matter had been turned over to the homicide department.