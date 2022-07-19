Tourists stranded in Beihai, China, following Covid lockdown

Some schools hit hard by virus make few changes for new year (credits:google)

After a spike in coronavirus cases, more than 2,000 visitors were left stranded in a coastal city in China due to strict lockdown in the city.

Authorities in Beihai ordered the weekend mass testing of the city’s 1.9 million citizens while locking down urban areas.

It comes as worries over China’s “zero-Covid” policy’s effects on the second-largest economy in the world increase.

According to data released last week, the nation’s economy contracted in the second quarter of this year as a result of COVID-19 limitations that affected businesses and consumers.

In the five days leading up to July 16th, Beihai, a well-liked summer vacation spot in southern Guangxi, China, registered more than 450 infections.

Even if that number of cases may appear modest by international standards, it is high by Chinese government standards for the pandemic.

The local government of Beihai announced on Sunday that visitors who had not come into touch with anyone who had the virus or who had not been to a medium-risk or high-risk area would be permitted to depart provided they obtained a negative Covid-19 test.

Officials announced at a news conference that the remainder must remain in the city and be confined.

In a comment that has earned more than 2,700 likes on the social media site Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, a visitor on vacation in Beihai expressed her frustration.

“I just finished my 3 months lockdown in Shanghai. I just came to Beihai for a breath of fresh air, did I annoy anyone?” she wrote.

Authorities in other parts of China are stepping up their efforts to combat the increase of Covid cases.

